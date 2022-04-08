Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.