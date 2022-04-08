Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

