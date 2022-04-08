Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to report $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $83.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRXT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

