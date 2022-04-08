Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 109,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.