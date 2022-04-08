Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will post $743.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.27 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $329.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 6,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $788.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

