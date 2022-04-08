Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.