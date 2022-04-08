Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the lowest is $30.52 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $26.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $129.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $131.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.71 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

BWB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

