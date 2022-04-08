Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 7,029,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,637. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

