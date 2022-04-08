Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,212. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $709.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

