Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $189.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.09 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NTCT traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $31.80. 438,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,778. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.