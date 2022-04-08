Zacks: Analysts Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,025%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 191,229 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

