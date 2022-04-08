Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,347 shares of company stock valued at $183,608 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBOT stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

