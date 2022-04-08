Zacks: Analysts Expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.58). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vigil Neuroscience.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VIGL opened at $6.55 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

