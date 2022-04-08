Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.98.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. 18,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,076. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

