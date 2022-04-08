Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.73). Delcath Systems reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.