Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $17.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,184. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $872.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

