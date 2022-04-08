Zacks: Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 18,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $633.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

