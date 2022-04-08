Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

