Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

