Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $748.29 Million

Brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $748.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.80 million to $750.10 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $693.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. 50,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $123.83 and a 12-month high of $196.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 84.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $4,592,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.