Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Newmark Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,928,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

