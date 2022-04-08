Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.