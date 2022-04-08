Zacks Investment Research Downgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

