Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.