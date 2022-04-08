Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Hold

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MRTN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 427,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

