Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Hold

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.84 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

