Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Sell

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth $376,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.