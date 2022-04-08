Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Sell

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth $97,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth $376,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

