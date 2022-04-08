Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $174.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.29. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $313.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 34.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.