Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

