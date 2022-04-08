Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

