Zacks Investment Research Lowers Graco (NYSE:GGG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Graco is poised to benefit from healthy demand, recovery in end markets, synergies from buyouts, and an impressive liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 3.13% and 3.26%, respectively. For 2022, Graco predicts organic sales growth (on a constant-currency basis) in the high-single digits. However, uncertainties related to supply-chain issues are predicted to be challenging for Graco in the first half of 2022. Also, logistics problems and woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies (with adverse impacts of 1% on sales and 3% on earnings expected in 2022) are likely to create headwinds. In the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Graco alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 520,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.