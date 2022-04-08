Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NYSE GHL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $262.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

