Zacks Investment Research Lowers J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $67.68 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.