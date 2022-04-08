Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to “Hold”

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.35. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 268,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 209,891 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

