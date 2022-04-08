Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BKCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 551,412 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 138,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

