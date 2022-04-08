Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Buy

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

