Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDK. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

CDK opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

