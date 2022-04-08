Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to “Hold”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zalando has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

