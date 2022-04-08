Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 45,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 465,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $507,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,307 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,301. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

