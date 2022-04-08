Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Zeta Global by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.