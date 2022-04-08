Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,678. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

