Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 59,522 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $371,441,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.