Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 69,284 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

DFS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

