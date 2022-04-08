Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,246 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of CGI worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB opened at $81.57 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

