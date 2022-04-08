Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,717 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

