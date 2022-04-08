Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $169,489,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 23,397.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $117.39. 91,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,772. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

