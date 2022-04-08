Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

