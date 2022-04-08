Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $38,958,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $10,135,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.86. 11,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,717. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

