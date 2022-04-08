Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. 41,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,853. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

