Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.75 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $212.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

