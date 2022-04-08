Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.06 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.71 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

